From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Army paratroopers descend carrying the U.S. and Japanese flags during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The first day of the festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)