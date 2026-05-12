U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9687821
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-TU760-1014
|Resolution:
|5457x3631
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.