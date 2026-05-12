From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks at the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)