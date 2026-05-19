50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

Japanese and American community members gathered at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16-17, for the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, marking the event's 50th anniversary and the United States' 250th birthday.

What began in 1976 as a word-of-mouth community gathering has evolved into one of the region's premier cultural exchange events, drawing in approximately 226,500 visitors this year from across the greater Tokyo area for two days of capability demonstrations, static aircraft displays, live performances, military working dog demonstrations and food vendors.

This year's festival carried added significance as it coincided with Freedom 250, a national, once-in-a-generation celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The occasion allowed American service members to celebrate their nation's founding alongside the Japanese community that has stood as a steadfast partner for decades.

"Yokota values a strong relationship with the local municipalities to ensure we can conduct our critical logistics mission in support of mutual security interests and to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," said U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander. "One community is my first priority as the commander. One community means that inside the fenceline and outside the fenceline, we respect and care for the quality of lives and safety of all residents."

The weekend also marked the debut of Yokota Air Base's newest community member, the installation's new mascot. Unveiled during opening ceremonies and featured throughout the festival grounds, the mascot drew attendees with interactive photo opportunities and a community-driven naming vote. By the close of the weekend, attendees had cast their ballots, officially naming Team Yokota’s mascot Herky.

The festival featured a strong Japan Self-Defense Force presence alongside U.S. aircraft, with JSDF static displays including fighters, helicopters and a C-2 transport aircraft. The bilateral footprint on the flight line served as a visible symbol of the enduring alliance between the two nations.

"Our presence, mission, and alliance here on the outskirts of Tokyo is only possible because of the incredible, mutual support within our one community," McElhaney said. "Friendship Festival is our chance to say, 'thank you.' It gives an opportunity for you to interact with U.S. and Japan service members, and allows us to show our gratitude to our friends, neighbors and host nation."

Members of the 412th Operations Support Squadron parachute test team from Edwards Air Force Base, California, carried the U.S. and Japanese flags as they descended over the crowd during opening ceremonies. Following the opening ceremonies hula dancers, jazz bands and other local performers took the stage throughout the weekend.

Now in its 50th year, Friendship Festival continues to serve as a bridge between the American military community, the Japanese neighbors and eight municipalities that surround Yokota Air Base.