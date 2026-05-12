U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, answers questions from Japanese media during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is an open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9687824
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-TU760-1117
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.