Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

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Mikki Fanlo-Marr, left, and Ann Huynh, military spouses, both dance to the U.S. Air Force Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band members, during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day first began in 1984 to show acknowledgement for military spouses for their strength, resilience and sacrifices military spouses make in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)