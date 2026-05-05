Military spouses pose together for a photo inside the Enlisted Club during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The annual recognition celebrates the commitment and enduring support military spouses provide throughout every stage of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9671530
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-OC855-1008
|Resolution:
|5214x3476
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.