Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Krisstopher Robinson, 86th Safety readiness officer and Adia Ward, 86th FSS family support coordinator, share a laugh during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day first began in 1984 to show acknowledgement for military spouses for their strength, resilience and sacrifices military spouses make in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)