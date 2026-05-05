Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brenda Suarez, a military spouse, and her baby gather information from a vendor during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The annual recognition celebrates the commitment and enduring support military spouses provide throughout every stage of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)