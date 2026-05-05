Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, right, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a group photo with members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The observance has recognized the strength, resilience and sacrifices military spouses make in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)