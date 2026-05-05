(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, right, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a group photo with members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The observance has recognized the strength, resilience and sacrifices military spouses make in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9671506
    VIRIN: 260508-F-OC855-1004
    Resolution: 5888x3925
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    family
    Celebration
    Morale
    Military Spouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery