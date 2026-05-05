Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kira Artz, 86th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications supervisor, and her puppy enjoy festivities during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. Communities across the force observe the day to recognize the essential contributions military spouses make to readiness and family support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)