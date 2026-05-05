U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kira Artz, 86th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications supervisor, and her puppy enjoy festivities during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. Communities across the force observe the day to recognize the essential contributions military spouses make to readiness and family support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9671534
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-OC855-1009
|Resolution:
|5555x3703
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.