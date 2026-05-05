Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dana Bowers, Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band regional band vocalist, sings the U.S. national anthem during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The annual recognition celebrates the commitment and enduring support military spouses provide throughout every stage of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)