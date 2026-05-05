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    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 2 of 10]

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    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dana Bowers, Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band regional band vocalist, sings the U.S. national anthem during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The annual recognition celebrates the commitment and enduring support military spouses provide throughout every stage of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9671491
    VIRIN: 260508-F-OC855-1002
    Resolution: 3693x2462
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve

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    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    APPRECATION
    Family
    Military Spouse
    Emotional Stength

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