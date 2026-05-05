U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Bump, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, gives opening remarks during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day first began in 1984 to show acknowledgement for military spouses for their strength, resilience and sacrifices military spouses make in support of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9671498
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-OC855-1003
|Resolution:
|5118x3412
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.