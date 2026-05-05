Military spouses alongside family members and friends enjoy festivities during Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. Communities across the military celebrate the occasion to honor the dedication and unwavering support provided by military spouses worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9671516
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-OC855-1005
|Resolution:
|5597x3731
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Ramstein celebrates those who stand strong beside those who serve [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.