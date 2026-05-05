Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

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A U.S. Air Force honor guardsman presents a folded American flag during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony honored Hauck’s career, leadership, and dedication to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)