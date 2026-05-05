Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

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Lovely Hauck, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, receives a certificate of appreciation during Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck’s retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The certificate recognized her continued support and contributions throughout Chief Master Sgt. Hauck’s Air Force career.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)