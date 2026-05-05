Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

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Family members of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, receive flowers and gifts during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. Retirement ceremonies recognize the support and sacrifices made by military families throughout a service member’s career.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)