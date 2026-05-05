A Yokota Air Base honor guardsman prepares to present a folded American flag during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony honored Hauck’s career, leadership, and dedication to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9671119
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BT644-6056
|Resolution:
|5121x3201
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.