Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Yokota Air Base honor guardsman prepares to present a folded American flag during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony honored Hauck’s career, leadership, and dedication to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)