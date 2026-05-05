Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

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The Legion of Merit certificate awarded to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, rests on display during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. Hauck received the award for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service throughout his career.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)