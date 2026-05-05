The Legion of Merit certificate awarded to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, rests on display during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. Hauck received the award for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service throughout his career.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9671112
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BT644-5819
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.