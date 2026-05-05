Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

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From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, former 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, presents a certificate of retirement to Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Hauck’s years of dedicated military service and leadership.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)