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    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

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    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, former 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, presents a certificate of retirement to Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Hauck’s years of dedicated military service and leadership.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 02:28
    Photo ID: 9671114
    VIRIN: 260508-F-BT644-6001
    Resolution: 6048x3881
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony
    Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

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    374th Airlift Wing
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    Yokota
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