Lovely Hauck pins a medal onto her spouse, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Chief Master Sgt. Hauck’s years of dedicated military service and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9671115
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BT644-6009
|Resolution:
|3744x2340
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.