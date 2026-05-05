Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lovely Hauck pins a medal onto her spouse, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Chief Master Sgt. Hauck’s years of dedicated military service and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)