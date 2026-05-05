Yokota Honors Command Chief During Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yokota Air Base honor guardsmen present the colors during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2026. The presentation of the colors during military ceremonies symbolizes the honor, heritage, and sacrifice of the U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)