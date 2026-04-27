U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Riley Friede, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McGinnis, right, both assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, cross the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Friede crossed the finish line with minutes left in order to receive his Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9660916
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-VJ319-1850
|Resolution:
|5073x3375
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
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