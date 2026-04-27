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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 10 of 11]

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Riley Friede, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McGinnis, right, both assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, cross the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Friede crossed the finish line with minutes left in order to receive his Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9660916
    VIRIN: 260504-F-VJ319-1850
    Resolution: 5073x3375
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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