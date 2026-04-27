Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Riley Friede, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McGinnis, right, both assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, cross the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Friede crossed the finish line with minutes left in order to receive his Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)