Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing begin the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, also known as the Marsmerket, was designed by the Norwegian army in 1915 as a test of military endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)