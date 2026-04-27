U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing begin the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, also known as the Marsmerket, was designed by the Norwegian army in 1915 as a test of military endurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9660894
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-VJ319-1070
|Resolution:
|4114x2737
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
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