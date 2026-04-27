Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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A U.S. Army Soldier crosses the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Events like the Norwegian Foot March are a prime example of how DM service members maintain mission readiness at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)