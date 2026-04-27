Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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Volunteers help participants weigh their bags prior to the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. U.S. Airmen who participated in the march were required to use a rucksack with a weight of no less than 25 pounds at the start and upon completion of the race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)