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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 1 of 11]

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    Volunteers help participants weigh their bags prior to the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. U.S. Airmen who participated in the march were required to use a rucksack with a weight of no less than 25 pounds at the start and upon completion of the race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9660886
    VIRIN: 260504-F-VJ319-1019
    Resolution: 4287x3062
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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