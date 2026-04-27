Volunteers help participants weigh their bags prior to the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. U.S. Airmen who participated in the march were required to use a rucksack with a weight of no less than 25 pounds at the start and upon completion of the race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9660886
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-VJ319-1019
|Resolution:
|4287x3062
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
No keywords found.