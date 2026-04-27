A U.S. Air Force Airman crosses the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is one way to keep Airmen ready for any mission requirement, while also promoting esprit de corps within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9660913
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-VJ319-1715
|Resolution:
|4025x2678
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
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