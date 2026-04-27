Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman crosses the finish line of the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is one way to keep Airmen ready for any mission requirement, while also promoting esprit de corps within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)