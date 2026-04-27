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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 11]

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McGinnis, an ISR operator assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, participates in the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. McGinnis was one of the first participants to cross the finish line in just over four hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9660911
    VIRIN: 260504-F-VJ319-1585
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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