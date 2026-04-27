U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McGinnis, an ISR operator assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, participates in the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. McGinnis was one of the first participants to cross the finish line in just over four hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9660911
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-VJ319-1585
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
No keywords found.