Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas McGinnis, an ISR operator assigned to the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, participates in the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. McGinnis was one of the first participants to cross the finish line in just over four hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)