Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Participants had to complete an 18.6-mile course wearing a combat uniform and a weighted ruck sack of 25 pounds in 4 hours and 30 minutes for men and 4 hours and 50 minutes for women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)