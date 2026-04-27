Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March

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U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Originating in Norway as a military endurance test, the ruck march consists of an 18.6-mile march while carrying a pack that weighs at least 25 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)