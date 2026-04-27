A U.S. Army Soldier participates in the Norwegian Foot March held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Originating in Norway as a military endurance test, the ruck march consists of an 18.6-mile march while carrying a pack that weighs at least 25 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Najzee Kuzu)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9660909
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-VJ319-1488
|Resolution:
|4748x3391
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen participate in base’s first Norwegian Foot March
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