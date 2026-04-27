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Utah Guard Airmen and Air Force reservists perform triage and field care for a simulated mass casualty event during Exercise Wolverine on Camp Williams, Utah, April 30, 2026. Through realistic training and innovative operational concepts, Exercise Wolverine strengthens the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond rapidly to crises, support civil authorities, and defend the homeland whenever the nation calls. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)