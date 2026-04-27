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Airman 1st Class. Grace Simek, with the Air Force Reserve reviews equipment and medical cards in preparation for a mass casualty event during exercise Wolverine on Camp Williams, April 30, 2026. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crises. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)