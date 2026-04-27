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    Utah National Guard Photo [Image 1 of 8]

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    Utah National Guard Photo

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class. Grace Simek, with the Air Force Reserve reviews equipment and medical cards in preparation for a mass casualty event during exercise Wolverine on Camp Williams, April 30, 2026. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crises. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9655182
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-JA114-1020
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 596.82 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Photo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Williams
    Utah National Air Guard
    medical
    Utah
    EXWolverine

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