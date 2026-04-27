Airman 1st Class. Grace Simek, with the Air Force Reserve reviews equipment and medical cards in preparation for a mass casualty event during exercise Wolverine on Camp Williams, April 30, 2026. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crises. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9655182
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-JA114-1020
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|596.82 KB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard Photo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.