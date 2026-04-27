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    Utah National Guard Photo [Image 3 of 8]

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    Utah National Guard Photo

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Medical service members from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Medical Group practice performing medical procedures on an animatronic casualty simulator under a simulated power outage in the Medical Simulation Training Center on Camp Williams, Utah, April 30, 2026 as part of Exercise Wolverine. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, through cutting edge training tools and simulators. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9655188
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-JA114-1685
    Resolution: 2000x1125
    Size: 363.85 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Photo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp W. G. Williams
    Medical
    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine

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