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Medical service members from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Medical Group practice performing medical procedures on an animatronic casualty simulator under a simulated power outage in the Medical Simulation Training Center on Camp Williams, Utah, April 30, 2026 as part of Exercise Wolverine. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, through cutting edge training tools and simulators. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)