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Medical service members from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Medical Group practice performing medical procedures on an animatronic casualty simulator under a simulated power outage in the Medical Simulation Training Center on Camp Williams, Utah, April 30, 2026 as part of Exercise Wolverine. Through realistic training and innovative operational concepts, Exercise Wolverine strengthens the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond rapidly to crises, support civil authorities, and defend the homeland whenever the nation calls. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)