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    Utah National Guard Photo [Image 4 of 8]

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    Utah National Guard Photo

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    A team of medics and medical providers from the 151st Medical Group, Utah Air National Guard, intubate an animatronic dummy that responds to treatment while the Medical Simulation Training Center creates a distracting environment of flashing lights, sounds, and unreliable power, during Exercise Wolverine on Camp Williams, Utah April 30, 2026. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, through cutting edge training tools and simulators. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9655190
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-JA114-1686
    Resolution: 2000x1125
    Size: 346.31 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Photo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp W. G. Williams
    medical
    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine

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