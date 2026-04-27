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A team of medics and medical providers from the 151st Medical Group, Utah Air National Guard, intubate an animatronic dummy that responds to treatment while the Medical Simulation Training Center creates a distracting environment of flashing lights, sounds, and unreliable power, during Exercise Wolverine on Camp Williams, Utah April 30, 2026. Wolverine showcases the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, through cutting edge training tools and simulators. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)