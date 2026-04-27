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    Utah National Guard Photo [Image 6 of 8]

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    Utah National Guard Photo

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    A team of medics and medical providers from the 151st Medical Group, Utah Air National Guard, decide on the next treatment for a simulated burn casualty during Exercise Wolverine in the Medical Simulation Training Center on Camp Williams, Utah, April 30, 2026. The MSTC provides cutting edge medical training simulation, providing responsive, animatronic medical dummies and a series of environmental simulators such as lights, power, theatrical blood, smells and sounds. These innovative training tools ensure that the Utah National Guard is ready to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring Guard forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crisis. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9655192
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-JA114-1690
    Resolution: 2000x1125
    Size: 684.32 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Photo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp W. G. Williams
    medical
    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    EXWolverine

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