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A team of medics and medical providers from the 151st Medical Group, Utah Air National Guard, decide on the next treatment for a simulated burn casualty during Exercise Wolverine in the Medical Simulation Training Center on Camp Williams, Utah, April 30, 2026. The MSTC provides cutting edge medical training simulation, providing responsive, animatronic medical dummies and a series of environmental simulators such as lights, power, theatrical blood, smells and sounds. These innovative training tools ensure that the Utah National Guard is ready to respond to emerging threats in a dynamic security environment, ensuring Guard forces remain ready to defend the homeland and support civil authorities in times of crisis. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)