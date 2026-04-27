Medics from the Utah Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve collect patients from a simulated mass casualty event on Camp Williams, Utah April 30, as part of Exercise Wolverine. Through realistic training and innovative operational concepts, Exercise Wolverine strengthens the Utah National Guard’s ability to respond rapidly to crises, support civil authorities, and defend the homeland whenever the nation calls. (Utah National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9655198
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-JA114-1692
|Resolution:
|2000x1125
|Size:
|743.57 KB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard Photo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.