Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

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(From left to right) Oregon Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Martin, Lt. Col. Heather Robinson, Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson and Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and 82nd Command Brigade Commander, pause for a photograph with the Beechcraft C-12 Huron they had just flown from Fort Hunter Liggett, Calf., on April 28, 2026 at the Medford Airport, Medford, Oregon. Rep. Dobson traveled to observe Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment conducting Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, while interacting with senior leaders and soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)