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    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California [Image 19 of 20]

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    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    (From left to right) Oregon Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Martin, Lt. Col. Heather Robinson, Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson and Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and 82nd Command Brigade Commander, pause for a photograph with the Beechcraft C-12 Huron they had just flown from Fort Hunter Liggett, Calf., on April 28, 2026 at the Medford Airport, Medford, Oregon. Rep. Dobson traveled to observe Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment conducting Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, while interacting with senior leaders and soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9652282
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-CH590-1506
    Resolution: 5522x3681
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

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    Fort Hunter Liggett
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    2-641st Aviation
    1-186th Infantry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard
    Oregon State Rep. April Dodson

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