Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California

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Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, take part in weapons qualification at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California, on April 28, 2026, as part of their two-week annual training. The joint training focused on safety and aviation procedures to enhance readiness for hoist and medivac operations. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)