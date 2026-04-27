An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter conducts take-offs and landings during annual training at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California, on April 27, 2026. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment worked together during their two weeks of training to enhance joint operations capabilities. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9652263
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-CH590-1355
|Resolution:
|5883x3922
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|LOCKWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.