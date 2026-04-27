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    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California [Image 13 of 20]

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    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

    LOCKWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Lindsay Whitcomb gives an overview briefing during an afternoon strategic meeting with Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson in attendance, on April 27, 2026, at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California. Rep. Dobson traveled to observe Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment conducting Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, and interacting with senior leaders and soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9652266
    VIRIN: 260427-Z-CH590-1388
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: LOCKWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California
    Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

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    Fort Hunter Liggett
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    2-641st Aviation
    1-186th Infantry Regiment
    Oregon National Guard
    Oregon State Rep. April Dodson

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