Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Lindsay Whitcomb gives an overview briefing during an afternoon strategic meeting with Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson in attendance, on April 27, 2026, at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California. Rep. Dobson traveled to observe Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment conducting Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, and interacting with senior leaders and soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9652266
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-CH590-1388
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|LOCKWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.