Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

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(From left to right) Oregon Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Martin, Lt. Col. Heather Robinson, Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson, Lt. Col. Brady Phillips, and Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and 82nd Command Brigade Commander, pause for a photograph with an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, on April 27, 2026. Rep. Dobson traveled to observe Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment conducting Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, while interacting with senior leaders and soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)