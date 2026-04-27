Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

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Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson and Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and 82nd Command Brigade Commander, discuss several items they observed and took part in during their flight on a Beechcraft C-12 Huron as they returned to Salem, Oregon, from Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California, on April 28, 2026. Rep. Dobson spent two days observing Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment during their Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett. Her visit included a tour of flight operations, specialized training, and meetings with senior leaders and soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)