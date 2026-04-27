Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California

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Oregon Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Uriah Steffenhagen gives a range safety briefing to Oregon National Guardsmen assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment on one of the small arms ranges at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California on April 28, 2026. During their training day, Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson traveled for two days to Fort Hunter Liggett, to observe Oregon conducting Annual Training, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, while interacting with senior leaders and Citizen-soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)