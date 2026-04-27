Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California

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An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier participates in weapons qualification at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California, on April 28, 2026, as part of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment, a two-week annual training in California. The joint training emphasized safety and aviation procedures to improve readiness for hoist and medivac operations. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)