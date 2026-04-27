An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier participates in weapons qualification at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California, on April 28, 2026, as part of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment, a two-week annual training in California. The joint training emphasized safety and aviation procedures to improve readiness for hoist and medivac operations. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9652271
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-CH590-1443
|Resolution:
|5757x3838
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|LOCKWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Citizen-Soldiers conduct annual training in California [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.