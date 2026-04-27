Oregon State House District 39 Representative April Dobson (right) is briefed by Oregon Army National Guard senior leaders while watching HH-60M Black Hawks conduct flight training operations at Fort Hunter Liggett, near Lockwood, California, on April 27, 2026. Rep. Dobson traveled to observe Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 186th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment conducting Annual Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, while receiving a tour of flight operations and specialized training, interacting with senior leaders and Oregon Citizen-Soldiers. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9652262
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-CH590-1242
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|LOCKWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon State House Representative April Dobson visits Oregon Citizen-Soldiers during their annual training in California [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.