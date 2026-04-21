Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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Members from the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team jump out of a UV-18B Twin Otter during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026.

The primary mission of the Wings of Blue is to run the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Freefall Parachuting course, known as Airmanship 490 (AM-490). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)