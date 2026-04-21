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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 8 of 30]

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Members from the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team jump out of a UV-18B Twin Otter during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026.
    The primary mission of the Wings of Blue is to run the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Freefall Parachuting course, known as Airmanship 490 (AM-490). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9640080
    VIRIN: 260419-F-TL923-1039
    Resolution: 1480x985
    Size: 190.9 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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