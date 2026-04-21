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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30]

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Attendees gaze into the sky to witness aerial performances at the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show, April 19, 2026, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show brought in more than 15,000 attendees across the two-day event, and was a great bridge between the local community and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9640078
    VIRIN: 260419-F-TL923-1230
    Resolution: 8033x5355
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Legacy of Liberty airshow
    community
    Airshow

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