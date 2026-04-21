Attendees gaze into the sky to witness aerial performances at the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show, April 19, 2026, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show brought in more than 15,000 attendees across the two-day event, and was a great bridge between the local community and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9640078
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-TL923-1230
|Resolution:
|8033x5355
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.