Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees gaze into the sky to witness aerial performances at the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show, April 19, 2026, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show brought in more than 15,000 attendees across the two-day event, and was a great bridge between the local community and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)