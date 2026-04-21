Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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An F-16 Fighting Falcon performs flight maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow is a bi-annual event hosted by Holloman, that provides the opportunity for members of the local community to watch aerial demonstrations and engage with static displays at Holloman, strengthening the connection with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)