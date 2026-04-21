An F-16 Fighting Falcon performs flight maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow is a bi-annual event hosted by Holloman, that provides the opportunity for members of the local community to watch aerial demonstrations and engage with static displays at Holloman, strengthening the connection with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9640063
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-TL923-1100
|Resolution:
|1512x1006
|Size:
|221.83 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.