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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 19 of 30]

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon performs flight maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow is a bi-annual event hosted by Holloman, that provides the opportunity for members of the local community to watch aerial demonstrations and engage with static displays at Holloman, strengthening the connection with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9640063
    VIRIN: 260419-F-TL923-1100
    Resolution: 1512x1006
    Size: 221.83 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Legacy of Liberty airshow
    community
    Airshow

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